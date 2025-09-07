DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Inflow high, Pong keeps state on edge

Inflow high, Pong keeps state on edge

Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:20 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Villagers take tractors to a safe place in a boat at Baupur village of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
The outflow from the Pong Dam remained high on Saturday as the water level there continued to stay above the danger mark amid heavy Beas inflows.

Meanwhile, the inflow into the Bhakra Dam reduced to 62,481 cusecs while the water level in it came down to 1,678.14 feet, which is about 2 feet below the 1,680 feet peak storage level.

Sources said the BBMB would continue releasing about 70,000 cusecs from the Bhakra Dam till the water level in the dam reduced to 1,677 feet. That would provide the BBMB authorities a buffer in case of heavy rain in September.

Out of about 70,000 cusec outflow from the Bhakra Dam, about 55,000 cusecs are being released into the natural basin of the Sutlej, while about 15,000 cusecs were being released into the Nangal hydel and Anandpur Sahib hydel canals. Meanwhile, Bela villages in the Sutlej basin remain cut off from the mainland. The district administration and volunteers are extending help to people in these villages.

The water level in the Pong Dam on Saturday morning was 1,394.67 feet, around four feet above the 1,390 feet maximum storage limit. The inflow into the Pong Dam was 98,418 cusecs—slightly lower than yesterday’s 1,05,950 cusecs.

The outflow remained 99,673 cusecs, unchanged from yesterday. Little relief was likely for the people living along the banks of the Beas in Punjab and Himachal over the next few days as the outflow from the Pong was likely to remain high. The BBMB authorities trying to bring down the water level to 1,390 feet, sources said.

