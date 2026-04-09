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Home / Punjab / Influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi's murder: Key accused Amritpal Singh Mehron being deported from UAE to Punjab

Influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi's murder: Key accused Amritpal Singh Mehron being deported from UAE to Punjab

Senior police officials say Bathinda police got the custody of the accused from the UAE authorities. He boarded the flight and is expected to arrive at an Indian airport past midnight on Thursday

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:22 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Accused Amritpal Singh Mehron.
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Amritpal Singh of Mehron village, the alleged mastermind in the sensational murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, has been taken into custody in the United Arab Emirates and is being flown back to Punjab under deportation rules, police sources confirmed on Thursday.

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Senior police officials said a team of Bathinda police, led by a DSP-rank officer, got the custody of the accused from the UAE authorities. He boarded the flight and is expected to arrive at an Indian airport past midnight on Thursday.

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Mehron was detained by Sharjah Police in January this year during a visa-related inquiry, but deportation formalities took time to complete.

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The brutal murder of Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi on social media, had sent shockwaves across Punjab in June 2025. The influencer was allegedly lured to Bathinda under the pretext of a promotional event.

She was strangled to death on the night of June 9-10, and her body was found three days later inside a car parked at the Adarsh University lot.

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Police investigations revealed that Amritpal Singh Mehron, a Nihang Sikh, along with two accomplices — Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, also Nihangs — carried out the killing. The motive was reportedly linked to Kanchan’s social media content, which the accused claimed offended Sikh sentiments. Mehron fled the country just hours after the crime.

He boarded a flight from Amritsar International Airport to the UAE on the morning of June 10, 2025, even before a Look-Out Circular could be issued against him. Bathinda police later arrested his two accomplices, while Mehron remained at large.

A Bathinda court initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender, and efforts were made through central agencies and Interpol to secure his extradition. The case had sparked widespread debate and fear among social media influencers in Punjab, with many expressing concerns over moral policing and threats to their content.

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