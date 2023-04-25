‘Infructuous’, HC dismisses plea for Amritpal’s release

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed as infructuous a habeas corpus petition seeking Amritpal’s release from alleged illegal confinement. The direction came after Justice NS Shekhawat took note of Advocate General’s submission that Amritpal had been arrested on April 23 following the due process of law.

Four who ‘helped’ him get bail The court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Simrandeep Singh Sohi on Monday heard the bail applications of four persons arrested for helping separatist Amritpal Singh

The court, after hearing arguments from both sides, ordered the release of advocate Rajdeep Singh, Joga Singh, Sarabjit Singh and Karnail Singh Goga

“In view of the statement made by the Advocate-General, Punjab, the petition has been rendered infructuous and is dismissed as such,” Justice Shekhawat’s asserted.

The Bench was earlier told by petitioner Imaan Singh Khara that he was the legal adviser to organisation ‘Waris Punjab De’ and alleged that Amritpal had been illegally detained. Directions were also sought for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the “spot”.

Before parting with the case, Justice Shekhawat appreciated the submissions made by Tanu Bedi, Amicus Curiae, “who has rendered able assistance to this court”.