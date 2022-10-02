Injustice meted out to Sikhs, says SAD chief

Ferozepur, October 1
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today urged the masses to support the “Khalsa March” being held from Takth Sri Kesgarh Sahib and Takth Sri Damdama Sahib on October 7.
Sukhbir, who visited Ferozepur Rural constituency, warned the Aam Aadmi Party government not to try to uproot farmers from their land, which they had been cultivating for more than 50 years. He said it was shameful that the government had no money for the Shagun and the Old-age pension scheme, but was spending Rs 700 crore on advertisements.
He said injustice had been meted out to the Sikhs by validating the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014.
