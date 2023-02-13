Inmate attacks jail officials, booked

Ferozepur, February 12
The Police have booked Dharmender Singh, alias Baaji, of Dosanjh village in Moga district, lodged in the high security zone of the jail for allegedly threatening jail officials and attacking them.
According to sources, the suspect allegedly attacked the jail officials and tried to run away. When the officials tried to stop him, he attacked them again and later he started hitting his head on the grill of the control room.
The officials said during checking later, one mobile phone was seized from him, following which he was booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act.
It is pertinent to mention that Dharmender had been booked by the police for threatening people from the jail on November 11 last year. Earlier, on October 17 last year, he was booked for attacking an Assistant Jail Superintendent with a brick. At that time also, he was booked by police under Sections 353, 186 and 506 of the IPC, besides a separate case under the Prisons Act was also registered against him
In other case, seven mobile phones were recovered from the Central Jail. As per information, the jail officials recovered six packets near the langar barrack last night while 16 packets were recovered from the backside of barrack number three bathrooms, which were apparently thrown by unidentified persons from outside the jail.
When these packets were opened, seven mobile phones, two adapters, 212 packet tobacco were found. The police have registered a case under Section 52-A and 42 of the Prisons Act against unidentified persons.
