Inmate's call leads to seizure of 6 phones from Faridkot jail

Faridkot, October 17

The use of a cellphone by an inmate lodged at the Faridkot Central Jail to threaten an advocate with dire consequences has led to the seizure of six mobile phones on Monday.

Inflow continues On an average, around 150 inmates visit various courts for hearing of their cases. Despite having a three-tier security system in place, the inflow of cellphones continues. Rajiv Arora, superintendent, Faridkot Central jail

Recently, an Ambala-based advocate lodged a complaint with the Haryana Police that Arvinder Singh, accused of peddling drugs, threatened of murdering him. Other than seizing a mobile phone from Arvinder, the jail authorities claimed to confiscate five more cellphones.

Arvinder, a resident of Tarn Taran, has been in the jail for the past one year under the NDPS Act. He had hired the advocate to procure bail from the high court. As the advocate failed twice to obtain bail, Arvinder threatened to kill him, in case he could not get him out of the jail.

Not just Arvinder, but even his brother flaunted his links with gangsters to eliminate me, stated the advocate in his complaint with the Ambala police. Later, the Haryana Police alerted the jail authorities in Faridkot, which led to a search of the accused.

In nine months, more than 200 cellphones had been seized from the Faridkot Jail. Rajiv Arora, Superintendent, Faridkot Central Jail, said despite tightening the security, they were facing problem to check the inflow of mobile phones on the premises.

