Insaaf Morcha leaders threaten road blockade

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 20
Insaaf Morcha student leaders have threatened to disrupt traffic on Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha Road if the issues of the protesting nursing students of Desh Bhagat University are not resolved soon.
DSP Gurbans Singh Bains said they were trying their best to resolve the problems of the students by taking up the issue with the Indian Nursing Council and the state government.
Meanwhile, Amloh MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Waring took a delegation of the girl students to Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh who promised to sort out the issue soon.
