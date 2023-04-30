Inseparable all the way, Pathankot twins beat the odds, train at OTA

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, April 29

In a rare instance, twin brothers have been undergoing pre-commission training together at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, and one of them bagged the top honours on becoming an officer today.

While Ajay Singh Gill passed out today to become a Lieutenant, his brother Arjun Singh Gill will pass out six months later. They hail from Pathankot and after a tough childhood, emerged with flying colours.

Ajay was awarded the Sword of Honour and the gold medal for standing first in the order of merit in his course. He has been commissioned into the Infantry’s Kumaon Regiment.

Born in a middle-class family in 2001, their father ran a trucking business, but was cheated by his partner, leaving the family bankrupt. During those testing times, their mother, who was working with the Military Engineer Service, sustained the family. “Our childhood was full of challenges, trials and tribulations. I still cannot forget the nights which we as a family spent without a roof over our heads,” Ajay wrote in an in-house academy journal.

While their father kept shifting from place to place in search of a job, their mother was determined to send them to school. At the age of 15, Ajay took up a part-time job as a delivery boy with a pizza chain. He started paying his school fee and helped his parents.

His teenage years were quite different as compared to his course mates, as most of the time he was helping his father loading and unloading stuff on a pickup that he had purchased after quite a bit of struggle.

According to Ajay, his father wanted that he and his brother don the olive green. He also wanted to re-establish his business to regain their lost status in society. “My father’s dream for us and my mother’s encouragement and support continued to motivate us. We worked hard and always strived for excellence,” Ajay wrote.

“It was a dream come true when I joined the OTA and my brother followed suit in the next course. I am looking forward to becoming a professionally competent officer of the Army, for which I shall leave no stone unturned,” he added.