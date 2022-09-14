Inspection reveals shortcomings in 28 nursing colleges of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 13

Releasing a list of 28 nursing colleges having several deficiencies, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) today provided the details of shortcomings, including lack of experience and qualification among the teaching faculty of these institutions.

During the inspection of all nursing colleges in the state, the BFUHS found that many of the institutions did not have the required infrastructure, faculty or teachers to provide quality training and education.

The unversity conducted the Punjab Para Medical Entrance Test (PPMET) last month to make admissions to the nursing colleges in the state. The counselling process is underway and the students are submitting online their preferences of college for the admission.

For the reason of poor infrastructure and teaching faculty in many nursing colleges, more than 90 per cent of seats remained vacant in the first round of counselling.

By releasing the list of nursing colleges which are deficient on the level of providing quality education, the BFUHS wants the aspirants to be cautious in choosing a college for their nursing graduation course.

“We want that every student opting for a nursing college gets quality education and they should have full knowledge about the infrastructure of the college, they intend to join, so we have publicly disclosed the deficiencies of many colleges,” said a senior functionary in the BFUHS.

The inspection of these institutions, conducted by BFUHS found that many nursing institutes did not engage experienced and full-time teaching faculty and the libraries in these colleges have inadequate international and national journals. Most of these institutes don’t have qualified and experienced principals and vice-principals as per the Indian Nursing Council norms. Many part-time and full-time teachers were found absent during the inspection, raising doubt of ghost faculty in these institutes.

Lack experienced faculty