Inspector among 4 booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 11

The Moga police have booked ‘a politically well-connected’ police inspector, a former sarpanch and two others on the allegations of cheating and fraudulently duping a local youth of Rs 15.50 lakh on the pretext of settling his dispute with a woman, police officials confirmed here, today.

The police said a criminal case under Sections 420, 406 of the IPC and Section 7 (13) (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the Inspector Pushpinder Singh, alias Pappi, former sarpanch of Tharaj village Darshan Singh, Hardeep Singh a resident of Mohali and Rakesh Kumar a resident of Moga city.

Lovepreet Singh had complained to SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana that he had a dispute with an NRI woman, a native of Ludhiana, over marriage. After engagement and relations for about five years, he refused to marry her. She had then lodged a complaint against him with the police.

The former sarpanch, and his associates Hardeep and Rakesh introduced Lovepreet with said police inspector who promised him to negotiate a compromise with the woman. They demanded an amount of Rs 15.5 lakh from him to settle the dispute, the youth told the police.

Lovepreet said he gave a cheque of Rs 13 lakh to the police inspector at his residence. Later, he gave Rs 2.50 lakh in cash to the former sarpanch. But, after taking the money they did not negotiate a compromise with the woman. Neither did they return the money to him.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry, the allegations of giving money were established by the inquiry officer who recommended registration of a criminal case.