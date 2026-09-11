Inspector posted as Dhanaula SHO after transfer over lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala

One-and-a-half months after being transferred to the district police lines over the alleged lathicharge on sanitation workers on July 22, the then SHO of the Barnala City-1 police station, Inspector Lakhwinder Singh, has now been posted as the SHO of the Dhanaula police station.

Notably, then Barnala DSP Satvir Singh was also suspended in this regard and continues to remain suspended.

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A senior police officer said the inspector had only been transferred on July 25 and has now been posted as the SHO of the Dhanaula police station.

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The action was taken at that time amid mounting pressure from sanitation workers, who later launched a statewide agitation. As many as 18 sanitation workers were injured in the lathicharge, and 12 of them were hospitalised.

The issue had also drawn political attention, with all opposition parties backing the protesters.

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Later, the sanitation workers’ demands regarding their regularisation were accepted, following which they called off their protest.