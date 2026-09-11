DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Inspector posted as Dhanaula SHO after transfer over lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala

Inspector posted as Dhanaula SHO after transfer over lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala

Senior police officer say Inspector Lakhwinder Singh had only been transferred on July 25 and has now been posted as the SHO of the Dhanaula police station

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 04:18 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Inspector Lakhwinder Singh. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

One-and-a-half months after being transferred to the district police lines over the alleged lathicharge on sanitation workers on July 22, the then SHO of the Barnala City-1 police station, Inspector Lakhwinder Singh, has now been posted as the SHO of the Dhanaula police station.

Notably, then Barnala DSP Satvir Singh was also suspended in this regard and continues to remain suspended.

Advertisement

A senior police officer said the inspector had only been transferred on July 25 and has now been posted as the SHO of the Dhanaula police station.

Advertisement

The action was taken at that time amid mounting pressure from sanitation workers, who later launched a statewide agitation. As many as 18 sanitation workers were injured in the lathicharge, and 12 of them were hospitalised.

The issue had also drawn political attention, with all opposition parties backing the protesters.

Advertisement

Later, the sanitation workers’ demands regarding their regularisation were accepted, following which they called off their protest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts