‘Inspector raj’ must go, say Jalandhar traders as candidates come calling

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, May 28
Political parties have been approaching the industrialists ahead of the elections. Leaders and candidates from various parties are holding meetings to woo the industrialists, sharing their ‘vision’ to grow the industry. The BJP, AAP, SAD, and Congress candidates have held discussions with the traders and the industrialists in the past few weeks.
Demands raised during jalandhar bypoll
The industrialists in Jalandhar have been asking the successive governments to end ‘inspector raj’, to provide infrastructure in the focal point area, to ensure one window system, etc. Before the bypoll that was held last year in Jalandhar, the industrialists had vented out their feelings without any filter in front of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a meeting that was held at a private hotel.
Tomorrow, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold ‘Vyapar Milni’ in Jalandhar. The invitation letter mentions that there will be ‘vichar charcha’ with the industrialists and their suggestions and ideas will also be taken so that Punjab’s industry could be taken to new heights. The candidates have been trying to gain industrialists’ trust and vote by making promises.
Gursharan Singh from Jalandhar Industrial and Traders’ Joint Action Committee said, “They say that they would listen to us, par saadi saari umar sunaan vich hi langh gayi, hoya fer kuch nai (We have spent our whole lives in just telling them our issues and problems but nothing ever happened,” he said.
Industrialist Narinder Singh Sagoo, president of the Focal Point Extension Association said that meetings have taken place with various party leaders. “There are several issues that are still unresolved. We will ask about it,” he added.
They had expressed disappointment and anger, discussed their concerns, demanded support, and asked the AAP leadership not to do what previous parties had done. “But nothing much has been done,” a trader said.
“Bache saade bahar ja rahe ne, saade nal industry vich nai kamm karna chahunde. Ethe jawan koi nai bachna. Punjab nu sambhal lo (Our young generation doesn’t want to work with us anymore; they want to move abroad. No youngster will be found in the state in future if the situation remains the same. You should take care of Punjab),” a senior industrialist had said.
