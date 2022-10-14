Inspectors 'boycott' purchase

Ferozepur, October 13
For the second consecutive day, inspectors of various procurement agencies in the district “boycotted” procurement of paddy, owing to unsatisfactory lifting of the produce.
According to reports, 53,402 MT paddy had arrived in over 127 procurement centres in the district till yesterday, of which 43,250 MT had been procured. However, only 1,887 MT had been reportedly lifted till now and the rest (41,363 MT) was lying in mandis.
The District Food and Civil Supply Inspectors’ Union had submitted a memorandum to the DC demanding that a list of trucks, which had to carry out the lifting be provided to them. They also demanded that proper infrastructure be provided for issuance of online gate passes in smaller grain markets.
