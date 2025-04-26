Amid heightened tensions between the India and Pakistan after the recent terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam, the BSF sleuths today reportedly directed farmers to expedite the process of harvesting wheat in their fields situated across the border fencing within two days. This triggered panic in the section of border farmers.

While talking to media, farmers raised concern stating that they were not in a position to clear crop residue and complete other necessary work in two days, otherwise they might have to bear financial losses.

Bachhan Singh (60), a marginal farmer from Kaluwala village, said that he has 13 acres of land across the fencing. “We heard an announcement from the village gurdwara, during which the farmers were told to complete their pending farming work within two days," said Bachhan, adding that it was for the first time that such instructions have been issued by the BSF.

Gurjant Singh, another farmer from Gatti Rahime Ke, who also has land situated across the fencing, said “We always support our forces, and this time, we will extend all support as the first line of defence in case any agression takes place," he said. However, he requested for some more time for clearing the fields, otherwise they will not be able to arrange fodder for livestock and cattle.

Around 20,000 acres of land is situated across the fencing in this border district. When contacted, a BSF official denied making any such announcement, adding that they had just asked the farmers to complete the work before intense heatwave occurs, however, they might have misconstrued the message.