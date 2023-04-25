Insurance firm directed to pay for lost gold chain

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 24

A Lok Adalat has ordered the Abohar branch office of New India Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 76,000 for the gold chain that a man lost while travelling in a bus.

Satish Bajaj, who had insured his property, including jewellery, said he had deposited Rs 3,983 as the insurance amount for the property worth Rs 4.18 lakh.

Bajaj said when he was travelling on November 13, 2021, his gold chain weighing 20 grams fell somewhere on the way. He informed the police on November 15. A report was lodged in this regard on December 8, 2021. The insurance company got the matter investigated by its representative, but allegedly refused to pay Rs 76,000 as the cost of the insured chain.

In the final hearing of the case, the Lok Adalat rejected the contention of the insurance company that the matter could not be heard by it and passed an award directing the company to pay Rs 76,000 to the applicant within three months from the date of passing the award.