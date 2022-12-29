Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

PTI

Chandigarh, December 29

Haryana and Punjab reeled under intense cold with several areas recording their minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Fog also enveloped many parts of both the states, reducing visibility in the morning.

While Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, Rupnagar in Punjab recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

In Haryana, Karnal registered a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 6.4, Ambala 8.6, Sirsa 8.2 and Rohtak 8.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.4, Patiala 8.1, Bathinda 6 and Mohali 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.