Sangrur: Intense cold wave turns wheat crop pale, growers worried

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, January 9

The low temperature for the past some days seems to have affected the wheat crop as it has started turning yellow in some areas.

Farmers fear losses, but the Agriculture Department officers say there is nothing to worry and yellow colour is due to the excessive use of weedicide.

“The low temperature has started affecting wheat as its plants have started turning yellow in some areas. Agriculture officers do not go to field and are unaware of the ground reality. They should visit fields and advise farmers on how to save wheat from damages,” said Kulwinder Singh, a farmer from Nadampur village.

Some farmers said their crop was not growing as per expectations. After seeing their wheat lacking proper growth, they had started using excessive urea.

The officers recommend 2.5 bags of urea per acre, but they disclosed that there were many farmers, who had used 3-4 bags per acre.

“Wheat plants are not growing properly. In many parts of my field, I have not seen the required growth from many days after temperature went down,” said Gurmukh Singh, a farmer from Sangrur.

Many farmers also said after temperature went down, their repeated sprays of weedicide had failed to kill unwanted plants in their fields.

In the district, 2.38 lakh hectares are under wheat and farmers have expressed apprehensions of suffering losses, if weather does not improve.

Sangrur Chief Agriculture Officer said, “Tillering of wheat is going on and wheat crop will see a sudden growth after the improvement in temperature. The crop is turning yellow due to the excessive use of weedicide. Cold weather reduces the impact of weedicide, but unnecessary plants will perish. We are recommending light irrigation and if any farmer is facing any problem, he could contact us any time.”

#Agriculture #Sangrur