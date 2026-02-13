Intensify policing to uphold rule of law, CM Mann tells top cops

Reasserting an uncompromising stand against drugs and organised crime, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday directed the police to intensify enforcement and ensure that the rule of law prevailed without exception.

Chairing a high-level meeting virtually with the Commissioners of Police, Inspector Generals, Deputy Inspector Generals and Senior Superintendents of Police, Mann pointed out that the Yudh Nashian Virudh and Operation Prahar remain his government’s foremost priority.

Calling for a sharper coordination, stricter accountability and visible outcomes on the ground, he said the AAP government was committed to the safety and security of residents of Punjab.

He said long-term protection of youths from drugs could be achieved by strengthening the education system and providing employment opportunities. “Now, the need of the hour is to give a final blow to both these maladies, for which every officer needs to play a proactive role,” he said

Holds Lok Milni in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Mann also held a second Lok Milni at his residence in Old Baradari, Jalandhar, within a month.

About 200 residents and area representatives had come along with party leaders to put forth their grievances before the Punjab Chief Minister.

The Lok Milni lasted for more than three hours. Just ahead of the CM’s visit, hoardings about today’s milni were put up around his place.