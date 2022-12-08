Inter-state arms racket busted

Ropar, December 7
Five days after arrest of Bharat Bhushan, alias Pammi, allegedly an accomplice of gangster Pavitar Singh, the Ropar police has busted an inter-state arms smuggling racket being operated from Madhya Pradesh. The police have also seized 20 pistols during raids in MP.
Earlier, four pistols, including an one one, and 34 live cartridges were recovered from Pammi on December 2. Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said 20 country-made pistols and 40 magazines meant to be supplied to Punjab illegally have been seized from Madhya Pradesh.
