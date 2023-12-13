Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 2 held

Jalandhar, December 12
The Jalandhar police claimed to have busted an inter-state arms supplying gang with the arrest of its two operatives. Ajitpal Singh, alias Shalu, and Dilpreet Singh of Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur were arrested for their involvement in the gang’s operation.
Acting on a tip-off, the CIA staff, led by its in-charge Surinder Kumar, arrested the suspects near Paragpur Chowk late Monday night.
The police seized a cache of illegal weapons, including 10 country-made pistols of .32 bore and 10 magazines, from the possession of the suspects.
Jalandhar CP Swapan Sharma said preliminary investigation indicated that the duo had travelled from Amritsar to Delhi and then to Indore by bus. There, they received a consignment of weapons. The intended destination for the arms was Ajnala.
The CP added that the suspects had confessed to purchasing pistols for Rs 22,000 each and had plans to sell each weapon at a significantly higher price of Rs 70,000-80,000.
CP Sharma underscored the likelihood of an organised network involving smugglers from Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in the illicit arms trade.
“The arrested individuals will be taken into remand to gather more information about the extent and connections of this network,” Sharma said.
