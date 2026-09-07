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Home / Punjab / Inter-State Arms smuggling gang busted in Patiala, SSB Sepoy among 2 held

Inter-State Arms smuggling gang busted in Patiala, SSB Sepoy among 2 held

Seven pistols, 25 rounds recovered; accused allegedly sourced weapons from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to criminals in Punjab

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:51 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Patiala police with the two alleged arms smugglers arrested in connection with the interstate weapon smuggling case, along with the pistols and ammunition recovered from them.
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Patiala police on Monday claimed to have busted an interstate arms smuggling network with the arrest of two alleged members, including a serving Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) sepoy.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh alias Fauji, a resident of Talwandi and posted with the SSB, and Gurdeep Singh of Barnala.

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Patiala SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the police recovered seven illegal pistols and 25 rounds from the duo.

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“Our team, led by CIA in-charge Simarjit Singh Shergill, recovered seven pistols and 25 rounds from the accused. The two were allegedly sourcing weapons from Madhya Pradesh and supplying them to criminals in Punjab,” Hans said.

SSB sepoy posted on Nepal border

During the investigation, police found that Mandeep Singh was serving with the 50th Battalion of the SSB at Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, and had been posted on duty along the Nepal border for the past three years, the SSP said.

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According to police, both accused have a criminal background, with cases related to the Arms Act, robbery and armed conflict registered against them.

The SSP said Mandeep was allegedly in regular contact with criminals lodged in jails as well as those operating from abroad.

Weapons allegedly sourced from Madhya Pradesh

Police said Mandeep allegedly maintained contact with arms suppliers in Madhya Pradesh, procured illegal weapons and ammunition from them and supplied these to criminals in Punjab at higher prices.

“The accused used to purchase illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and supply them to criminals in Punjab at expensive prices,” Hans said.

CIA in-charge Simarjit Singh Shergill said the accused were being questioned in detail to establish the source of the recovered weapons and identify others involved in the network.

A case under Section 25(7) of the Arms Act has been registered at Pasiana police station.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the network and trace other associates.

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