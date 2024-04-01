Inter-state arms smuggling racket busted, four arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 31

The police have busted an inter-state illegal arms smuggling racket with the arrest of four members. Nine .32 bore country-made pistols and eight live cartridges have been recovered from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurmanjot Singh of Chakkar in Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh, alias Manak, of Lehra village in Ludhiana, Sukhchain Singh of Moom village in Barnala and Sandeep Singh of Bhaini Gujran village in Ludhiana.

Both Kuldeep Singh and Gurmanjot Singh, who became known to each other while at Ludhiana jail in 2016, have many cases of attempt to murder, under the Arms Act, snatching and theft registered against them. They were out on bail. Gurmanjot was in contact with Madhya Pradesh-based illegal arms smugglers after he met them at Ludhiana jail in 2022.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said following reliable inputs about the movement of arms smugglers possessing consignment of illegal arms and ammunition brought by them from Sendhwan in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh with the intention to carry out criminal activity in the state, the State Special Operating Cell (SSOC), Mohali, laid a naka on the Patran-Khanauri road in Patiala.

“Police teams apprehended all accused, who were travelling in a white car, and recovered nine pistols, bearing distinctive ‘Star’ mark from their possession,” he said, adding that the police had also impounded their car.

Some of the weapons were to be used by them for organised crime, while the remaining were meant for distribution among members of other gangs.

Nine pistols bearing ‘star’ mark seized from suspects

DGP Gaurav Yadav said they had inputs about the movement of the smugglers with consignment of illegal arms and ammunition brought by them from Sendhwan in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh

Police teams apprehended all accused, who were travelling in a white car along with the consignment, and seized nine pistols, bearing a distinctive ‘Star’ mark, from their possession

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali