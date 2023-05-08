Inter-state gang of weapon smugglers busted, 3 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 7

The district police claim to have busted an gang involved in inter-state smuggling of illegal arms with the arrest of three of its members. The police also seized five .32 bore pistols, one .30 bore pistol, eight magazines, four live cartridges and a car.

The gang members used to bring illegal arms from Madhya Pradesh and supply them to criminals in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Addressing the media, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said the police got information that two members of a smuggling gang were going to deliver illegal weapons in the district. She said a police team led by SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil, DSP (D) Ramandeep Singh and CIA Inspector Amarbir Singh was constituted and it intercepted a car (HR-49C-6557) at a naka on GT Road near Chawla Chowk, Sirhind.

During the search of the car, three pistols and four magazines were seized, she said, adding that both occupants of the car were taken into custody. They were identified as Gurtej Singh, alias Sandhu, of UP (currently residing in New Delhi) and Dilawar Singh, alias Dagar, of Nangal Kandyala village, Panchkula.

She said that during their interrogation, they revealed the name of another accomplice — Sher Singh, alias Shera — and he was arrested from his village Auriya in Haryana and a pistol was seized from him. She said that on the disclosure of Dagar, more weapons were seized from Nangla Kandyala.

The SSP said Gurtej is the kingpin of the gang and he is already facing four criminal cases of robbery in Uttarakhand and for theft of a motorcycle in Haryana and in Mohali. Dagar and Shera are facing two criminal cases each.

She said Dagar and Shera came in contact with Gurtej in the Patiala Jail and he is out on bail. She said further investigation is on and the source and destination of their consignment would be ascertained. The police are also hopeful of making more seizures on the basis of information provided by the suspects.