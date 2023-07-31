Inter-state peddler held with 1 kg heroin

Ropar, July 30
The district police arrested Sohan Lal, alias Kala, a wanted inter-state drug smuggler, and his accomplices, recovering 1 kg heroin, 143 gm gold ornaments, Rs 1,00,000 drug money and an SUV from them.
Kala was already booked in nine cases under the NDPS Act at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Solan and Baddi. In one of these cases that was registered last year, 520 gm heroin was recovered from Kala by the Hoshiarpur police. Later, he was declared a proclaimed offender.
Kala and his accomplices, identified as Poonam, alias Mona, Baljit Singh, alias Beeta, and Veer Singh, alias Veeru, were arrested near Jot Palace on the Ropar-Kiratpur Sahib road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...