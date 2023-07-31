Inter-state peddler held with 1 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 30

The district police arrested Sohan Lal, alias Kala, a wanted inter-state drug smuggler, and his accomplices, recovering 1 kg heroin, 143 gm gold ornaments, Rs 1,00,000 drug money and an SUV from them.

Kala was already booked in nine cases under the NDPS Act at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Solan and Baddi. In one of these cases that was registered last year, 520 gm heroin was recovered from Kala by the Hoshiarpur police. Later, he was declared a proclaimed offender.

Kala and his accomplices, identified as Poonam, alias Mona, Baljit Singh, alias Beeta, and Veer Singh, alias Veeru, were arrested near Jot Palace on the Ropar-Kiratpur Sahib road.

#Ropar