Interim anticipatory bail not a mitigating factor, says HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that interim anticipatory bail granted to an accused in a criminal case was not a mitigating factor and the allegations were required to be considered on merits while finally deciding the plea.

Property-related case The ruling by Justice Ashok Kumar Verma came on a petition filed by an accused for anticipatory bail in a property-related case. An FIR in the matter was registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust and other offences in June 2019 under Sections 406, 420, 506 and 120-B, IPC.

Taking up the matter, Justice Verma asserted it would not be out of place to notice that the petitioner during the pendency of the petition was granted interim anticipatory bail vide order dated July 23, 2019, by the High Court. “The mere enjoyment of interim benefit granted by this court does not in any manner lessen the gravity of offence and allegations, which need to be considered prima facie on merits.”

Justice Verma observed the petitioner was not the owner of the land in question at the time of executing an agreement to sell in the complainant’s favour. Besides, the agreement to sell alleged to have been executed by the petitioner in the complainant’s favour appeared to be a suspicious document as it did not bear date and several columns were blank.

Justice Verma further added the petitioner in this manner, and with dishonest intention, tried to cheat and play fraud with the complainant by taking huge amount by way of earnest money under the pretext of executing the sale deed in his favour.

Justice Verma said granting anticipatory bail to the petitioner in the matter might, perhaps, send a wrong message.

Turning down the plea, Justice Verma asserted the court did not deem it a fit case for granting the concession of anticipatory bail to the petitioner. It was after taking into consideration the overall facts and circumstances of the matter.