International drug cartel: 9 more in Jalandhar police net, 22 kg opium seized

Jalandhar, March 10

Investigations into the international drug cartel case, which was busted by the Jalandhar police last week, have revealed the extensive supply chain involved in the operation. The investigations have resulted in the apprehension and identification of all stakeholders, ranging from growers, collectors, suppliers, packagers, courier operators, facilitators, to end recipients.

The police have arrested nine more smugglers and 22 kg opium has been seized from their possession. The arrested individuals were identified as, Abhi Ram, alias Alex from Jharkhand, Money, Pawan, Sikandar, Amarjit Kaur and Sunny from Jalandhar, Balihar from Hoshiarpur, Amit Shukla from Phagwara, and Parmod from Delhi.

The police have frozen 30 bank accounts with transactions totalling to Rs 9 crores and identified 12 properties valued at Rs 6 crores, suspected to be acquired from drug proceeds. Furthermore, six officers from Delhi Customs have been implicated in the case.

During a press briefing, CP Swapan Sharma disclosed that Abhi Ram, alias Alex from Jharkhand, was identified as the primary cultivator and collector of opium, apprehended with 12 kg opium from Ranchi. Others, namely Money, Pawan, Sikandar and Balihar were operating their own courier companies involved in the collection, packaging, and dispatch of opium to customs in Delhi. The police seized 5 kg opium, three vehicles, and packaging materials from their possession.

CP Sharma highlighted the involvement of five foreign entities based in the UK, US, Australia and Canada, from whom destination details of opium packets were obtained. Amarjit Kaur and Sunny from Jalandhar were arrested for their roles in laundering drug money entering the country through hawala routes.

Amit Shukla of Phagwara was identified as a Western Union operator involved in hawala transactions, receiving drug money from abroad and distributing it to operators in Punjab, Jharkhand, and Delhi. Besides, Parmod from Delhi was arrested for liaising with Delhi Customs officials and facilitating the clearance of parcels for transportation to foreign countries.

Notably, to date, a total of 12 individuals have been arrested (three earlier, nine now), 27 kg opium has been seized (5 kg earlier), and six customs officials have been implicated in the case.

