International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 14

Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, a prolific 40-year-old international kabaddi player from Shahkot, was shot by four armed assailants at Mallian Khurd village in Nakodar this evening.

Targeted at meet Sandeep, 40, was targeted during a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Khurd village. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the head and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead

The cold-blooded killing of one of the biggest organisers of kabaddi tournaments in the region has shocked the sporting community.

Sandeep was targeted during a kabaddi tournament at the village. Some friends shifted Sandeep to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. He was shot in the head several times.

Sandeep Singh, hailing from Nangal Ambian village, was living in England and is survived by his wife and two sons, both 5.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral, assailants are seen standing amidst trees shooting someone. At least seven to eight shots are fired near an open arena where a match was on. As the assailants opened fire, the tournament was halted midway and people ran for cover. The suspects fled the scene thereafter.

Sandeep, who was president of several tournaments, was visiting India to host kabaddi events and attend some weddings.

The former captain of the Indian team in circle-style kabaddi was the president of the Major League Kabaddi Federation and Shahkot Lions Kabaddi Cup. He was also a player of the Shahkot Lions team. Friends said he was working to eradicate drugs through sports.

Sandeep was also one of the key organisers of the langar hosted by state’s sportspersons for farmers at Singhu on the Delhi border. He had especially flown from England to participate in the farmers’ agitation.

Nakodar police station Station House Officer said Sandeep was shot during a tournament by four unidentified persons. The police were trying to arrest the suspects, he added.