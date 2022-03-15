International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, March 14
Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, a prolific 40-year-old international kabaddi player from Shahkot, was shot by four armed assailants at Mallian Khurd village in Nakodar this evening.
Targeted at meet
Sandeep, 40, was targeted during a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Khurd village. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the head and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead
The cold-blooded killing of one of the biggest organisers of kabaddi tournaments in the region has shocked the sporting community.
Sandeep was targeted during a kabaddi tournament at the village. Some friends shifted Sandeep to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. He was shot in the head several times.
Sandeep Singh, hailing from Nangal Ambian village, was living in England and is survived by his wife and two sons, both 5.
In a video of the incident that has gone viral, assailants are seen standing amidst trees shooting someone. At least seven to eight shots are fired near an open arena where a match was on. As the assailants opened fire, the tournament was halted midway and people ran for cover. The suspects fled the scene thereafter.
Sandeep, who was president of several tournaments, was visiting India to host kabaddi events and attend some weddings.
The former captain of the Indian team in circle-style kabaddi was the president of the Major League Kabaddi Federation and Shahkot Lions Kabaddi Cup. He was also a player of the Shahkot Lions team. Friends said he was working to eradicate drugs through sports.
Sandeep was also one of the key organisers of the langar hosted by state’s sportspersons for farmers at Singhu on the Delhi border. He had especially flown from England to participate in the farmers’ agitation.
Nakodar police station Station House Officer said Sandeep was shot during a tournament by four unidentified persons. The police were trying to arrest the suspects, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama
Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants i...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...