Internet suspended, heavy police force on standby near Shambhu border

The Internet service has been suspended in many areas around the Shambhu border and heavy police force has been deployed seen in nearby villages. A senior police official confirmed that they had been briefed to stay put at Shambhu. He said ambulances and even riot-control vehicles had also been stationed in the area.

A police officer said further directions were awaited. “We were asked to report at specific points and we are waiting for further directions. Even we are not clear if we have been positioned to disperse protesters,” said the SP-level officer. Tractors with towing hooks have been stationed near the police post at Shambhu.

Meanwhile, farmers, who were not part of the delegation that visited Chandigarh for a dialogue with the Centre, are gathering in the area.

Additional forces have also been asked to remain vigilant near Banur, 15 km from Shambhu. Vehicles are being stopped by the police near Banaur and commuters are being asked where they are heading.

On the other hand, the situation is calm at Khanauri border. Routine announcements are being made at Khanauri.