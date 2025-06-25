Interpol issues blue corner notice for Mehron

Interpol has issued a blue corner notice for Amritpal Singh Mehron, alleged mastermind of the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi.

Advertisement

Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said, “Interpol has issued a blue corner notice for Amritpal. It will help us in the case. As of now, two accomplices of Amritpal have been arrested and are presently in judicial custody. A lookout circular has been issued for Amritpal and his accomplice, Ranjit Singh of Tarn Taran district.”

Sources said a blue corner notice is issued to request member countries of Interpol and other law-enforcement agencies to share information about a person’s identity, location or activities in connection with a crime. “A red corner notice is issued after the chargesheet is filed,” they added.

Advertisement

The police have claimed that Kanchan was murdered over what Amritpal and his accomplices termed as “moral policing”. In a video, purportedly recorded by Amritpal, he claimed responsibility for the murder, stating that he had earlier warned Kanchan to stop posting “inappropriate” content on social media, but she did not comply. However, his counsel has claimed the video might have been AI-generated.

The 30-year-old influencer’s decomposed body was found on the rear seat of her car parked outside Adesh University at Bhucho Kalan along the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway on the night of June 11. A lookout circular was issued against Amritpal on June 14.

Advertisement

Rift among Nihang groups

Meanwhile, a rift has emerged among some Nihang groups over the case. Some members have publicly opposed each other, even issuing threats over support for Kanchan and criticism of Amritpal’s alleged actions.

Disowned years ago: Father

Amritpal’s father, Baljinder Singh, a construction worker, said he disowned his son about five years ago. “When Amritpal’s name came up in connection with vandalism of some statues at the heritage street in Amritsar, I disowned him out of fear. Moreover, he was not interested in working with us. However, he continued to live with us,” he claimed.