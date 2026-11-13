Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Interstate security meet: Drug smuggling, drone threat in focus

Interstate security meet: Drug smuggling, drone threat in focus

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 08:10 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
No payload was found attached to the drone. Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Keeping in view the forthcoming elections in Punjab and the increasing seizures of heroin along the International Border (IB), an Inter-State Coordination Meeting (ISCM) involving police officers from neighbouring states and intelligence agencies was held here on Thursday, during which a range of law-and-order issues were discussed.

Senior officials, including Pathankot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pallavi, IG (Border) GS Bhullar, officers of the BSF, the Military Intelligence (MI), the Special Bureau and the district police chiefs of Pathankot, Nurpur, Kathua and Chamba attended the meering.

An officer said the deliberations were held on the orders of the Election Commission of India, although the recent increase in cross-border drone activity also figured prominently in the discussions.

Sources revealed that such meetings assumed significance as there was an increase in cross-border smuggling networks. “As smuggling syndicates are using domestic distribution routes across northern India, isolated state-level policing is no longer enough to contain the threat from across the border. These meetings allow the Punjab Police to share real-time intelligence with neighbouring states to intercept drug consignments further inland,” said a senior officer.

Advertisement

An SP-rank officer said, “Syndicates operating from outside Punjab regularly coordinate drone pick-ups and local distribution from remote areas. Shared databases held police forces to map financial trails and freeze illicit assets across multiple jurisdictions.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts