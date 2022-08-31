Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed

Tribune News Service

Bhatinda, August 31

The investigating officer of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case has been suddenly changed.

Earlier, Angrez Singh, SHO of Sadar Mansa police station, was investigating it. Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer in his place.

Due to the murder of Moosewala within the limits of this police station, he became was the investigating officer.

Since, he was receiving constant threats from the gangsters, the police had to increase his security and the police station.

Angrez Singh is now posted as the SHO of Budhlada police station. However, Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora has described it as a routine transfer.