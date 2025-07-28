The state government has vested Punjab Bureau of Investment with powers to pass layout plans of warehouses, hotels and educational institutions falling under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies.

The move follows last month’s launching of the ‘Udhyog Kranti’ initiative by the AAP government.

Barring real estate projects — commercial and residential — the layout out plans of all other categories of projects will be cleared through the Invest Punjab Business First portal and not through the e-naksha portal of the Local Government Department. The Director, Local Government, in a recent communication to the all urban local bodies have issued a set of guidelines that bound the field staff to follow time-bound processing of documents with total dealing time fixed at 45 days.