Investors duped of Rs 1.3 cr, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Abohar/Sriganganagar, February 23

The police have arrested Girdhar Singh Sodha, who is a chairman of Navjivan Co-operative Society, for duping investors of Rs 1.30 crore.

Complainant Laxminarayan Nirvana, who is a manager of the society’s Sriganganagar branch, told the police on February 18, 2021, that Sodha and managing director Rawat Singh, were not refunding Rs 1.30 crore deposited by investors. Similar cases were filed against Sodha at various other places in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Last week, the Padampur police had registered a case of Rs 2-lakh fraud on the statement of Paso Devi of Chak 6-EEA village. Earlier, Sodha was brought from Jaipur jail. Now, the Sriganganagar police have again taken his production warrant. The society had opened a branch office in Sriganganagar and Nirvana was appointed a branch manager. —