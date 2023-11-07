Involvement in criminal case no basis to ground plans to travel abroad: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 6

In a significant ruling, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has underlined that mere involvement in a criminal case cannot be used as a sole ground to deny a request for travelling abroad. The court’s decision came as it allowed former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian’s application to visit the United States.

Conditions imposed Setting aside the impugned order and permitting the petitioner to go to the US, Justice Bahl imposed conditions, including the furnishing of two sureties, one being of his wife of Rs 50 lakh each

Justice Vikas Bahl of the high court also noted that the trial court had failed to consider a well-established legal principle while rejecting Gilzian’s application initially filed before it.

The Bench observed that a special court in Mohali had, in its order dated October 27, relied on assumptions and speculation when assessing the petitioner’s risk of evading the legal process, which lacked a solid foundation.

Gilzian through counsel Gautam Dutt was seeking permission to travel abroad during the trial’s pendency in an FIR registered on June 6, 2022, under of the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code registered at the Vigilance Bureau police station at Mohali.

Justice Bahl observed the petitioner wanted to travel abroad as his nephew was getting married in the US. It was not the state’s case that the pleas were false or the invite and the venue-booking agreement placed before the court were not genuine. The petitioner was stated to be involved in public life for 30 years and had been elected thrice as an MLA, remained a Cabinet minister and also served as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president. He had deep roots in society and was not involved in any other case.

Justice Bahl added the petitioner was granted the anticipatory bail by a co-ordinate Bench vide order dated July 18, 2022. It was not the state’s case that the petitioner had ever misused the concession of ad-interim bail.

The interim order had been continuing till date and the petitioner had undertaken to return to India prior to the date fixed for hearing the case. “It is thus, apparent that the petitioner had raised debatable arguments with respect to his involvement in the FIR. At any rate, the mere involvement of the petitioner in a criminal case cannot be made the basis to reject his prayer to travel abroad more so when the petitioner has undertaken to abide by all conditions to be imposed by this court,” Justice Bahl added.

Setting aside the impugned order and permitting the petitioner to go to the US, Justice Bahl imposed conditions, including the furnishing of two sureties one being of his wife of Rs 50 lakh each.