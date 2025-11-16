IPS officer Jyoti Yadav’s loving tribute to husband, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains

IPS officer Dr Jyoti Yadav Bains has shared an emotional birthday post on X for her husband, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

The post, which quickly went viral with over 900 likes and thousands of views, has struck a chord online, highlighting the couple’s deep bond.

Yadav posted the message late Saturday evening, accompanied by a candid photo of the couple.

“Happy birthday to the one who stands by me as my best man, my truest friend, and the steady heartbeat of my support through every high and every low. You’re the one who absorbs my storms, the place where I lay down my worries, the soul in whom I find both refuge and joy,” she wrote, tagging her husband’s official handle, @harjotbains.

The post drew warm reactions from followers, many praising the couple’s commitment and love.

One user remarked, “This is the kind of realness we need more of in public life.”

Bains replied on X: “Thank you, my love. Your strength inspires me every day. Here’s to more storms weathered together and endless joys ahead. #MyRock #HappyBirthdayReflections.”

He also shared a throwback photo of the duo during a quiet moment, further endearing the exchange to fans.