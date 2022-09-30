Irked over ban, Sangrur farmers firm on burning stubble

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 29

The ADC’s order banning stubble-burning has angered the area farmers. Terming the order as threatening, they today announced to burn the stubble at all cost.

“Paddy harvesting has not started to date but the ADC has issued an order to ban stubble-burning, which is illogical. If the Punjab Government fails to make any arrangement to manage stubble without burning, we will burn the crop residue. Such orders only fuel farmers’ anger,” said Gobind Singh Mangwal, BKU-Ugrahan, Sangrur block president.

Some other farmers alleged that neither the Punjab Government had announced any financial aid to manage the stubble nor it had provided them the required number of machines. “Every officer is well aware that we are compelled to burn the stubble as we do not have any alternative. But they keep provoking us by issuing such orders. We have already announced to gherao the officers, if they come to take action for stubble-burning,” said Sukhdev Singh, another farmer.

In many villages, farmers have been organising meetings and have also formed committees to oppose the officers, when they come to check stubble-burning in their respective areas. At many places, meetings are being organised at the block level and farmers are announcing to burn the stubble jointly to prevent the officers from visiting their fields.

In the order, ADC Anmol Dhaliwal has banned the burning of stubble from October 1 till November 22. The ADC has said that by putting the stubble on fire, farmers endanger other crops, animals and trees. “If anyone violates the order, we will initiate action as per the law.”