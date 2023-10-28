'Irked' over delay in getting ice-cream, man opens fire; 3 booked

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 27

Enraged over 'delay' in ice-cream being served to him, a youth shot at an ice-cream parlour owner here, leaving him injured. In the melee that ensued, the suspect's wife, who was accompanying him, also sustained injuries.

The parlour owner and the suspect's wife were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is out of danger.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the suspect, Sarabpreet Khanna, his wife Kirti and son Ayush visited the parlour at Malwal road here. The family placed an order for an ice-cream. However, due to a 'delay' in service, Sarabpreet entered into an argument with Khushpreet Chaudhary, the owner of the shop, and opened fire at him. The suspect was reportedly in an inebriated state.

One of the bullets fired by Sarabpreet hit Kirti, leaving her injured. Sarabpreet also allegedly took away the firearm of Khushpreet, which had fallen down during the melee.

The police have booked Sarabpreet, Kirti and Ayush under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

In another incident which took place at Mudki on the same day, two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons attacked Gurnam Singh of Chandar village in Ghallkhurd area. The assailants fired at Gurnam outside a drug de-addiction centre, leaving him injured.

He was rushed to a hospital. Gurnam reportedly used to exhort youth to shun drugs, due to which some people were not happy with him. SP(D) Randhir Kumar said the police have registered an FIR. "We are also scanning CCTV footage to ascertain facts," the SP(D) said.

