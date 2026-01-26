Irked over embankment repair delay, farmers to halt Ladhowal toll ops

Farmer unions and residents of Sasrali village on Saturday have decided to halt the operation of the Ladhowal toll plaza from Monday. The development comes after prolonged resentment over the government’s failure to complete embankment strengthening work.

Advertisement

The area had been severely impacted by last year’s recent floods, which inflicted huge damages to the crops and agricultural land.

Advertisement

Locals have since demanded for the repair of the Dhussi embankment on Sutlej. It had collapsed during the floods. Farmers said repair work had not begun despite multiple protests and repeated requests to the authorities.

Advertisement

NHAI seeks police deployment

Meanwhile, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) project director Priyanka Meena said they have written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner (DC), demanding deployment of police force to stop the protesters from halting the toll’s operation. It cited huge revenue loss in case the toll is made free for commuters.

Advertisement

DC Himanshu Jain confirmed the request, but added that discussions were underway with farmer unions and villagers to prevent them from halting the toll plaza’s operations.

Addressing the delay in strengthening of the embankment, Jain said a tender had been floated and work was likely to be restarted by January 29.