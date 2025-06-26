Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state government had gathered “substantive and irrefutable proof” against those arrested on charges of running drug rackets and amassing wealth through drug money.

Without naming Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday, Mann said, “The mobiles, laptops, and documents seized, along with investigations into his business dealings, have given us enough evidence to nail him. A proper money trail has been established.”

Majithia is to be produced in court shortly, where the Vigilance Bureau is expected to seek his remand.

Rejecting allegations of political vendetta, the Chief Minister said a “big crocodile in the illicit drug trade” had been arrested, and warned that another “big fish” would be caught soon. He also stated that any property built with illicit drug money would be demolished.

“With this arrest, we have begun targeting the kingpins of the drug business. Earlier, all opposition parties accused my government of only catching drug peddlers. Now that I have arrested the kingpin, they are uniting and crying political witch hunt.

“Those supporting him could themselves be involved in similar illegal activities,” said Mann, adding that the recent action by his government to break the backbone of the drug trade has turned the political landscape into AAP versus all other parties.

The Chief Minister said that regardless of how powerful the big fish in the drug trade were, or whether they enjoyed political patronage, his government would not spare anyone.

“Earlier, we had arrested the drug suppliers and disrupted the supply lines. Now, action is being taken against those who run the entire racket,” he added.