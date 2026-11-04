'Irregularities' in Ontario Student Assistance Programme: Over 8,300 financial aid applications traced to 3 IP addresses

Shocking details have emerged in the probe into alleged irregularities in the Ontario Student Assistance Programme (OSAP), a financial aid scheme for students in Canada. More than 8,300 OSAP applications were found to have originated from just three IP addresses.

An IP address is a unique numerical label assigned to a device connected to a computer network that uses the Internet Protocol for communication.

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Three private career colleges in Ontario are currently under investigation over alleged irregularities in student financial aid applications. Provincial officials have claimed that more than half of the thousands of applications at two campuses originated from a single IP address.

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Documents filed in court by the Ontario government allege that a college in Brampton East received 6,001 applications under OSAP for the 2025-26 academic year, of which 3,136 (52 per cent) originated from a single IP address. At another college in North York, 3,460 of the 6,070 applications (57 per cent) allegedly came from one IP address.

The Bay campus received 6,966 applications, of which 1,736 (25 per cent) originated from a single IP address, the documents state.

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The government has also received more than 200 tips about the network of colleges, including allegations that recruiters were submitting OSAP applications for students and completing coursework on their behalf.

The colleges are among the private institutions barred from OSAP eligibility in May over what the provincial government described as an “inability to reliably determine bona fide studies”. The decision is being challenged in court.

Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn said the government acted on complaints and conducted inspections, which led to a wider investigation. The province has commissioned KPMG to audit OSAP payments to career colleges and referred preliminary findings to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The controversy comes amid mounting criticism of Premier Doug Ford's government over its handling of the student aid programme. In early October, Ontario suspended OSAP access for students at all 242 private career colleges, citing serious concerns raised by the federal government, advocacy groups and its own audits.

Seven career colleges, reportedly largely owned and operated by immigration agents from Punjab, received around $385 million in OSAP grants during 2024-25.

Ford has blamed “bad apples” in the private career college sector, while Opposition parties have questioned the government's response to earlier warnings.

The controversy has also left many students uncertain about financial assistance and the continuation of their studies.

The issue escalated further in October after the Punjab Police cyber cell registered a case over 35 social media posts, including those linked to Punjabi and Canadian journalists and immigration consultants in Canada and Punjab, that were critical of the alleged misappropriation of OSAP funds.

According to the FIR, the case was registered against unidentified persons for allegedly posting unverified content targeting a Mohali-based immigration consultant who runs educational institutions and has substantial interests in real estate.