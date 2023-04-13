Is Amritpal Singh in Hanumangarh? Search operation under way to nab pro-Khalistan activist

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 13

A search operation was reportedly carried out to nab Khalistan sympathiser and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh at Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

Amritpal, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

His close aide Papalpreet Singh was held recently by the state police.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, posters declaring radical preacher Amritpal Singh as a "wanted man" were pasted at the Batala railway station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

In the posters pasted by the government railway police, it is mentioned that Amritpal, who has been on the run since March 18 following a police crackdown, is wanted in multiple cases by police.

"Whosoever has any information about him (Amritpal) can share it on the mobile numbers given below. Appropriate reward will be given on providing the information," read the poster.

The name of the informer will be kept confidential, it said.