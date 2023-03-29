Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

Did pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh dodged the police again after he reportedly reached back in Punjab?

A massive search operation was launched in Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon a car following police chase in Hoshiarpur late on Tuesday night.

A team of the Punjab Police is said to have chased an Innova car at Marnaian village on a suspicion that pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet, who have been on a run since March 19, alongwith two others were moving in it from an area near Phagwara towards Hoshiarpur.

Police have said that Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three others in a car for an interview to a channel last night.

The car bearing number PB-10-CK-0527 reportedly stopped near Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh of the village. There have been reports that two persons have been apprehended.

Police are tightlipped over it. A video dating March 21 has shown Amritpal and Papalpreet emerged from Laxminagar village of Hoshiarpur. Amritpal is seen having opened his hair with Papalpreet behind him

A cordon and search operation has been launched in and around the village while checkposts and barricades have been raised on the roads to nab the suspects.

Amritpal Singh remains untraceable since a police crackdown against him and members of his pro-Khalistan 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18, about three weeks after he and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

The preacher escaped the police dragnet in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

The undated CCTV footage, said to be from a market in Delhi, showed the fugitive walking down a street wearing dark glasses. Behind him, Papalpreet Singh could be seen walking with a bag. With PTI inputs