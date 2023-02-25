Is history being repeated? BJP asks Bhagwant Mann govt after police station siege

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

The BJP on Friday asked the Punjab government if it was facilitating a rewriting of history with the release of a close aide of pro Khalistan Amritpal Singh Khalsa, who laid siege to the Ajnala police station yesterday, until his associate was released.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh recalled a sense of déjà vu posting pictures of late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was similarly released of charges in the murder of tall leader Lala Jagat Narain.

While posting news clippings of October 16, 1981, to caution the state government RP Singh said, “Public prosecutor said the police did not require the Bhindranwale custody any more. The magistrate in his order mentioned that there was no evidence to justify his detention in connection with the murder of Lala Jagat Narain.”