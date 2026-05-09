Is Punjabi global star Diljit Dosanjh the new political icon Punjab is looking for

Inspite of the political stand that singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has taken recently on emotive Sikh issues- whether it is against the separatists or recognising the long road to success covered by Punjabi Sikh immigrants, he has so far not shown any inclination to enter the political arena.

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Yet, a section of people in Punjab surely think of him as the kind of leader a cash-strapped, drug-affected state needs at the moment. Jaago Punjab Manch, a group of civil society activists drawn from various walks of life, including retired Army personnel, has publicly appealed to Dosanjh to seize the moment and enter the political arena.

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The reason they want him to take the lead is because he has never asked for it and is different from the present political leadership that this group, led by retired bureaucrat S S Boparai, feels craves power for the wrong reason.

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Diljit undoubtedly occupies a space in Punjabi minds – not merely as a globally admired performer, but as a person who has carefully nurtured a non-political and non-partisan image. The only ideology he appears to represent is a Punjabi ideology, and not the one favouring any political party.

He not just owns but celebrates his desi vibe. Whether it was his appearance at the Met Gala wearing the famed Maharaja necklace and a cape embroidered with Punjabi script, or his social media videos showcasing himself as a simple ‘desi boy’, quite removed from his star persona, Dosanjh has consistently reinforced that image.

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Diljit first made Punjabis sit up and take notice of him as a person other than a star when he supported the year-long farmers’ protest in 2020-21, when he openly supported the farmers while maintaining that he neither backed nor opposed any political party. Last year, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, showing a willingness to engage with leaders across the political spectrum.

Last few days, Diljit has clearly alienated himself from separatist politics by objecting to Khalistani flags being waved during his concert in Canada. Speaking about the Punjabi immigrants journey in Canada – from the time of the Komagata Maru incident to being the leading voices in the country – he positioned himself as their leading voice, celebrating their success.

The question, however, remains- will he eventually take the political plunge? And if he does, will Punjabis accept him as a political leader? Only time will tell.