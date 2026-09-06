‘Is questioning govt now a crime in Punjab?’ Bajwa condemns custodial torture of anti-drug activist

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Sunday strongly condemned the alleged custodial torture of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh of Sheron village by the Punjab Police and joined the protest outside the SSP office in Sangrur, demanding justice and accountability.

He was accompanied by Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, former MLAs Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu and Surinder Pal Singh Sibia; and other INC leaders including Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann, Rajinder Deepa, Kamal Dhaliwal and Kamaljit Chawla.

Advertisement

Bajwa said the incident is a shocking example of the manner in which dissent is being suppressed in Punjab. He said police atrocities, intimidation of citizens and attempts to manage the media narrative are increasingly becoming the defining features of AAP and BJP-style governance.

Advertisement

“The Aam Aadmi Party was born out of protests, agitations and public movements. Its leaders built their political careers by questioning governments and taking to the streets. Today, the same party is using the police to silence Punjabis who dare to question its government. This is nothing short of hypocrisy,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa said Mohanjit Singh Sheron had peacefully raised his voice before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the issue of drugs. His message was simple — ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ has failed and drugs continue to be available in Punjab, even in the Chief Minister’s own home district.

Advertisement

“For raising his voice against drugs and questioning the government, Mohanjit Singh was brutally beaten and subjected to third-degree torture. Is speaking against drugs now a crime in Punjab?” Bajwa asked.

Bajwa also criticised the government for its handling of the police officials responsible for the incident. He said that instead of taking strict action and holding the erring officers accountable, they were merely transferred, with no punishment imposed.

“If police officers can torture a citizen and get away with nothing more than a transfer, where is the accountability? What message does this send to the people of Punjab?” Bajwa asked.

He said the government cannot, on one hand, ask society to join the fight against drugs while, on the other, suppressing citizens who expose the failure of its anti-drug campaign.

“If citizens are expected to fight the drug menace, they must have the freedom to question the government and expose its failures. Punjab needs a genuine war against drugs, not a war against those who expose the government’s failures,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa asserted that democracy means allowing citizens to speak, question and protest peacefully. “The voice of Punjab cannot be silenced through police intimidation. We will continue to stand with every citizen fighting for their rights and justice,” he said.