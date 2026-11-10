The Punjab BJP on Tuesday questioned a social media post attributed to former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who is in judicial custody, and asked whether it was made from inside the prison.

"Has this post been made by former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar himself from inside jail? If so, it raises serious questions on Punjab's law and order and the functioning of the jail administration," BJP leader Pritpal Singh Baliawal said in a post on X. "Is using mobile phones in Punjab jails this easy?"

The post appeared on Bhullar's verified Facebook account. It said residents of the Patti constituency had asked him to contest the next election, but he would not. Thanking them, Bhullar wrote that he would remain indebted to them for life and bowed before their sentiments. The post did not say where it was written from.

Baliawal said reports of gangsters threatening traders and common people over the phone from Punjab jails were already common. The former minister's post, he said, has now raised fresh doubts over jail security. He also demanded that Bhullar's family clarify whether the post was genuine.

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Bhullar, the three-time AAP MLA from Patti and former transport minister, was arrested on March 23 from Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The case relates to the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation Amritsar district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who died on March 21 after recording a video message blaming the then minister.

Bhullar resigned from the Cabinet the same day at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's direction. An FIR was registered at Ranjit Avenue police station on a complaint by Randhawa's wife, Upinder Kaur. It names Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and his former personal assistant Dilbagh Singh. The sections invoked include abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.