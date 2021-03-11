Ishwar Singh is Punjab's new ADGP (Law & Order)

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The Punjab Government today appointed ADGP Ishwar Singh as the Chief of the Law and Order wing that was lying vacant for a week after ADGP Naresh Kumar was posted out.

The government also appointed ADGP Varinder Kumar as the Chief Director of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in place of Ishwar Singh. It is yet to announce a replacement of Kumar, who also hold the charge of ADGP (Prisons).

Kumar has wide experience in handling law and order as he has remained posted in this wing during the tenure of last three DGPs. He was appointed as VB Chief by the Charanjit Channi government in January this year. He had replaced DGP BK Uppal who was appointed by ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

Notably, the Law and Order wing has become sensitive in the state following the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.