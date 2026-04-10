ISI-backed BKI terror module busted in Gurdaspur, 2 held

The police on Thursday claimed to have dismantled an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operating in Gurdaspur district. Two operatives were arrested and a cache of explosives and IED components seized from them.

Advertisement

A joint operation was conducted by the Amritsar rural police, Gurdaspur police and the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in coordination with central agencies.

Advertisement

Those arrested were identified as Akash Masih and Jablaun, both residents of Dulla Nangal village in Gurdaspur. Both have prior criminal record. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the seizure pointed towards preparations for high-impact terror attacks to disturb peace and security in the state.

Advertisement

“The seizures included five hand grenades, two special detonators, a push-to-talk (PTT) timer with coder and decoder, a 9V battery, around 1 kg IED material packed with nails, and a Baofeng walkie-talkie along with cable and trigger mechanism,” he said.

Border Range DIG Sandeep Goel said preliminary investigations revealed that the module was being directed by foreign-based handlers linked to Pakistan’s ISI.