ISI-backed terror module busted in Punjab, 2 held with AK-56

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 23

The Punjab Police have busted an ISI-backed terror module jointly run by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda with the arrest of its two operatives.

Those arrested have been identified as Baljit Singh Malhi (25) of Jogewal village and Gurbaksh Singh, alias Gora Sandhu, of Buh Gujran village, both in Ferozepur.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said in an intelligence-led operation by Jalandhar AIG (Counter Intelligence) Navjot Singh Mahal, police teams managed to arrest two persons. The police have also seized one AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines and 90 live cartridges and two bullet shells from a location pinpointed by Gurbaksh Singh at his village, he added.

Canada-based Landa is considered to be the close aide of Rinda, who had joined hands with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and they have close ties with the ISI. Landa had played a key role in conspiracy behind the rocket propelled grenade terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and had got planted an IED beneath Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar.

AIG Mahal said the preliminary investigations revealed that Baljit was in touch with Italy-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Sanghera, and on latter’s directions Baljit had picked consignment of weapons from a spot on the Makhu-Lohian road near the sanctuary in Sudan village in July 2022. Later, they concealed the consignment at fields owned by Gurbaksh in his village after conducting test fires, he added. He said it had also been ascertained that Baljit was in direct contact with dreaded gangsters, including Landa and Arsh Dalla. A case has been registered under Sections 10, 13, 18 and 20 of the UA(P) Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act in Amritsar.