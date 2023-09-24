ISI-smuggler nexus: Jail Dept asked to investigate link between Amrik, Rinda

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, September 23

Suspecting the role of “sleeper cells” active inside the prisons, the Patiala Police have written to the Jail Department to conduct a “thorough probe” to find the link between Amrik Singh with terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, and others.

Senior police officials want to know “whether Amrik managed to give the jail officials a slip in 2022 with the help of insiders” and “how he repeatedly managed to get cellphones inside the jail”.

Patiala jail officials on radar Before Amrik Singh escaped in 2022, three mobile phones were seized from him. Rinda had also stayed in the same jail from 2013 to ’14 with Nand Singh. There is every possibility that someone from inside the Patiala jail was helping or passing vital information to Amrik’s associates. —Varun Sharma, Patiala SSP

The police have confirmed that the ISI had sent two AK-47 rifles along with 250 bullets. They said Amrik returned the favour by sending them a 140-page report of an Army camp in Himachal Pradesh, which he procured from Sepoy Manpreet Sharma.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said he had asked the Jail Department to carry out a background check of jail inmates and officials who were directly in touch with Amrik and Rinda.

The police have already arrested Sepoy Manpreet for allegedly passing vital information to Amrik and terror accused Nand Singh, who was lodged at the Patiala Central Jail and was reportedly in touch with Rinda and Amrik. “Thus, I have written to the jail authorities to bring forth the facts,” said the SSP.

“Before his escape in 2022, three cellphones were seized from Amrik. Rinda had also stayed in the same jail from 2013 to ’14 with Nand. There is every possibility that someone from inside the Patiala jail was helping or passing vital information to Amrik’s associates,” said Sharma.

The Patiala Police had informed the jail authorities in advance about Amrik’s chances of fleeing but the officials did not follow the standard operating procedure.

“Following specific intelligence inputs, it is intimated that Amrik Singh can get himself admitted to a hospital on one pretext or the other. During which, he can get help from the gangsters and escape,” reads a letter sent to the Superintendent, Central Jail, Patiala, on July 29, 2022, by the SSP. Contrary to the recommendations, the jail officials took Amrik to the hospital with only two jail warders in October 2022.

Later, the state government suspended some jail officials and also issued a show- cause notice to two others. Amrik was arrested again in November 2022 and 11 accused were booked for allegedly facilitating his escape and stay.

Amrik, a resident of Dedhna village in Patiala, is facing at least seven cases under various sections of the IPC, the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. He has been involved in drug smuggling since 2004.